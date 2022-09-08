Today is Thursday September 08, 2022
Man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 7:34 am
BALTIMORE (AP) – A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas. A court filing unsealed Wednesday says 39-year-old Justin Kuchta, of Annapolis, is charged with one felony count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure. Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day. The filing doesn’t name the member of Congress whom Kuchta is accused of threatening. It says the Internet Protocol address used to send the message was registered to a network operated by the state of Maryland.



