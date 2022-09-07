Today is Wednesday September 07, 2022
Seminoles lose offensive tackle Bless Harris for the football season

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 6:28 pm
By ANDREA ADELSON

The Florida State Seminoles have lost starting right tackle Bless Harris for the season, football coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday.

Harris had an arm in a sling on the sideline against LSU and did not play in Sunday’s game. He is the second FSU offensive lineman to be lost for the season, joining Kayden Lyles, who was hurt during fall camp.

The Seminoles’ depth will surely be tested after both players transferred in to help FSU add veteran experience and depth to an offensive line unit that has struggled over the past several seasons. Even without Harris, the unit played one of its best games in recent memory in a 24-23 win over the Tigers.



