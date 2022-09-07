Mahomes says ‘sorry to all you fantasy football guys

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 6:24 pm

By ADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pinpointing the Kansas City Chiefs’ top wide receiver figures to be a weekly headache for fantasy football players.

Patrick Mahomes confirmed as much.

Mahomes warned fantasy football players that predicting his favorite receiver from week to week will be difficult as Kansas City’s passing game adjusts to life without Tyreek Hill.

“The biggest thing is there’s going to be a different player every single game that has the big game,” Mahomes said Wednesday as the Chiefs continued preparing for Sunday’s season opener at the Arizona Cardinals. “It’s not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis [Kelce] every single week, where it’s like one or the other having a big game or both. Every single week, it’s going to be someone different.

“So I’m sorry to all you fantasy football guys. It’s going to come from everywhere, so you’re going to have to kind of choose the right guy every week.”

The Chiefs traded Hill, their leading wide receiver in each of the past six seasons, to the Miami Dolphins this past offseason.

In Hill’s place, the Chiefs signed free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson and drafted Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore in the second round.

Kansas City also returns Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowl tight end, and one of its leading wide receivers from last season in Mecole Hardman.

Mahomes completed 18 passes to 10 different receivers in the preseason, and said that was an indication of how the passing game would go this season.

“It’s going to be hard for teams to game plan against,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, Travis is going to probably have a lot of catches. That’s just who he is.

“Other than that, it’s going to come from the whole group and I think the guys have kind of embraced that. … That’s what you want on a team and as an offense.”

