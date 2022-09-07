Suspect who allegedly killed 10 in Saskatchewan stabbings taken into custody

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 5:45 pm

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(SASKATCHEWAN, Canada) -- Canadian authorities have located and taken into custody a suspect accused of several stabbings, the Saskatchewan RCMP said Wednesday.

Brothers Myles Sanderson, 30, and Damien Sanderson, 31, are suspected of carrying out the stabbing spree that killed 10 people and injured 19 in the Indigenous communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the town of Weldon, in Saskatchewan, on Sunday, authorities said.

Damien Sanderson was found dead on Monday in a field near the stabbing sites with "visible injuries."

Myles Sanderson has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Authorities launched a multi-day manhunt for the Sandersons on Sunday.

Investigators believe some of the victims were "targeted" while others were "attacked randomly," RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said earlier this week.

Authorities are investigating the motive for the attacks.

The Saskatchewan RCMP got its first 911 call about a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation, about 20 miles from Weldon, around 5:40 a.m. local time on Sunday. Within minutes, police received several more calls from multiple locations. In total, victims were found at 13 different locations across the sparsely populated reserve and in the town, according to Blackmore.

Officials released the identities of the victims killed in the string of stabbings on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Teddy Grant, Julia Jacobo and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back