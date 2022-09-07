Trial date set in abuse case

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 5:10 pm

TYLER – A jury trial date has been set for a Smith County woman who was accused of abusing her children. According to our news partner KETK, Cheryl Layne, 45, was indicted on four counts of injury to a child, which is a third-degree felony. Mark Randy Layne, 51, Cheryl’s husband and a longtime Tyler police officer, was also arrested and charged with injury to a child. Cheryl is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 24. The Laynes’ two twin boys under the age of 14 told a school official on Sept. 13, 2019, that they had experienced abuse, according to court documents. Cheryl allegedly held onto one of the boys by his hair, and an arrest affidavit said she slammed his head against the wall two times. Officials said she also used an archery arrow to strike the other boy on his back. Mark has been placed on administrative leave from the Tyler Police Department.

