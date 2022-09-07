Breaking News: Stocks charge higher on Wall Street, erasing weekly losses

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 3:29 pm

Breaking News: Stocks charge higher on Wall Street, erasing weekly losses: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street, placing the market on pace to break a 3-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose even more. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Airlines did well after United raised its revenue forecast following a busy summer travel season. Energy stocks fell along with oil prices.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve as it fights inflation with high interest rates. Vice Chair Lael Brainard reaffirmed the bank’s resolve in tackling inflation in remarks delivered Wednesday, two weeks before the Fed’s next policy meeting.

