Safe2SpeakUP app launched in Tyler ISD

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 12:32 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD launches CrisisGo’s Safe2SpeakUP app. According to a news release, it’s the only mobile emergency response system to provide a student-safe app for students to quickly and comfortably communicate with safety teams, counselors, or others based on the report type. Coordinator of Guidance and Counseling Lauri Anderson says the app allows students an anonymous way to report feelings of self-harm, bullying, or any incident that makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe. Using Safe2SpeakUP, students can report bully-related activity for themselves or their friends, submit safety tips about school incidents, and access safety resources during an emergency. The district can also allow student messaging within groups or with their school’s safety team in charge of bullying. Click here for more information.

