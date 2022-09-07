Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County Sept. 8-20

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 11:45 am

GREGG COUNTY- TxDOT and contractor crews have planned a lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County Thursday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 20. It’s set for the westbound, outside lane as crews perform bridge deck repairs on the Sabine River bridge, approximately 2.4 miles west of Estes Parkway in Longview. The lane will remain closed for the duration of the project. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, you’re asked to pay attention and watch out for road crews.

