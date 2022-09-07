Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shouts out Brendan Fraser after he receives standing-O at Venice Film Fest

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 11:42 am

Johnson and Fraser in 2001 - LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Image

Batgirl may have gotten its wings clipped, but Brendan Fraser's comeback is in full swing following a six-minute standing ovation for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival Sunday.

As reported, Fraser donned heavy prosthetics to play a morbidly obese father in the film, which is already generating Oscar buzz for the actor.

One big accolade also came after the premiere, when his Mummy series co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heard about the reception. "Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan," Rock wrote on Twitter.

"He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky," Johnson continued, shouting out the director of other acclaimed films as Requiem for a Dream and the Oscar-winning Black Swan.

Fraser's A-List career was sidelined by a perfect storm of personal issues, including the loss of his mother, a messy divorce, surgeries from on-set injuries and a sexual assault he says he suffered at the hands of a former head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Aronofsky's film and a role in Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, however, have fans -- like The Rock -- cheering what they're dubbing the Brenaissance.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back