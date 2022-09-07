Apple product launch live updates: iPhone 14 expected to debut

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 10:51 am

(CUPERTINO, Calif.) -- Apple is expected to release a new line of iPhone models and other updated products at a launch event on Wednesday.

The event, which starts at 1 p.m. ET, will take place at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to present the newest products for the occasion, which Apple has promoted with the teaser tagline "far out."

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Sep 07, 11:34 AM EDT

Apple stock flat on Wednesday ahead of launch event

Shares in Apple stood largely unchanged on Wednesday morning prior to the company’s product launch event.

As with many tech companies, Apple’s stock has taken a pummeling this year. The stock price has fallen more than 13% since the outset of 2022, and dropped nearly 7% over the past month.

Despite a difficult year, Apple stock has outperformed major indices like the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The S&P 500 has fallen more than 17% in 2022, and the Nasdaq has dropped more than 25% over that period.

Since the Apple launch event last year, on Sept. 14, the company’s stock is up about 3.5%, as of Wednesday morning.

Sep 07, 11:09 AM EDT

Apple event expected to feature new iPhone model

The event on Wednesday is the first of the company’s annual product launch events to take place in person since 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Apple is expected to release a set of four iPhone models that could be called the iPhone 14. The new line is widely expected to feature an improved camera, among other updates.

Besides the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the company is expected to release a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

In addition to the iPhone, the company could announce a new line of Apple Watches and AirPods.

The company is developing new health-related features that could alert a person to an increase in blood pressure as well as a change in body temperature related to fertility, The Wall Street Journal reported last September.

