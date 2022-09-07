Today is Wednesday September 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Hourslong power outage shuts down Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 9:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DuKai photographer/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) -- A power outage shut down the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas' capital city for hours on Wednesday morning, causing flight delays and road closures.

The airport announced via Twitter shortly before 5 a.m. local time that teams were investigating an unresolved power outage in the Barbara Jordan Terminal, the airport's main terminal that hosts both international and domestic flights. In the meantime, all roadways to the terminal were temporarily blocked and no flights were allowed to depart, the airport said.

Austin Energy, which provides electricity to the capital city and surrounding areas, confirmed via Twitter that its crews were at the airport "assessing the situation." All nearby power lines are underground, the utility company said.

More than three hours later, the airport announced that power was restored to the terminal and it was working with local police to reopen the roadways.

"Please check your flight status before heading out to the airport as delays continue to be expected," the airport tweeted. "Airport roadways are still closed at this time and we will update once they reopen."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC