Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 10:59 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Airport officials in Austin, Texas, say an early morning power outage is causing flight delays even as electricity has been restored. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday and flights were temporarily halted. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed. The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, and Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.

Go Back