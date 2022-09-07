Today is Wednesday September 07, 2022
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 10:59 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.



