Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in Tyler

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 6:34 am
Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in TylerTYLER — Police say a train struck a car in Tyler at the intersection of Duncan Street and Angeline Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. according to online records. Police on the scene said that the driver tried to bypass the railroad crossing arms. A Union Pacific employee on the scene said that the crossing arm shattered the windshield of the car and stopped it, and the end of the car was hit by the train. Police say no one was seriously injured, but one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.



