‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Has Gabby found her man?

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 5:08 am
ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

The drama and romance of fantasy suites continued on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Picking up where they left off on Monday's episode, Gabby, who sent Johnny home following his admission that he wasn't ready for an engagement, and her relationship with Erich on the rocks after he expressed his discomfort with her potentially spending the night with the other men -- found herself sending Jason home after his bombshell that he also wasn't ready for a commitment.

Gabby would later pay Erich a visit, to let him know that he was that he was the only man left, and therefore go on to meet her family.

Meanwhile, Zach, who felt confident going into his date with Rachel, was "blindsided" by her sudden doubt as to whether or not he wasn't ready for an engagement, citing their age difference -- he's 25 and she's 26. After an emotional conversation with host Jesse Palmer, he planned to speak to her before the rose ceremony.

However, the results of that conversation, and the results of the rose ceremony will have to wait until next week's season finale "to prepare ourselves for the shocking events that are about to take place -- events that are going to change both Gabby's and Rachel's lives forever," Palmer, standing in an empty studio, explained.

"Prepare yourselves for the most shocking finale of all time," he concluded.

The Bachelorette season 19 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



