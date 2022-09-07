Today is Wednesday September 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two suspects, including a teen, arrested in a deadly drive-by

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 4:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) – Police say two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead. Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old male juvenile had been charged with capital murder. In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. Killed in the Aug. 28 shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe. Police say a person or persons in a car driving by a far north Fort Worth house opened fire on the home.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC