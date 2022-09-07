Today is Wednesday September 07, 2022
Raised with trauma, Sandy Hook survivors send hope to Uvalde

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 4:34 am
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) – The survivors who were able to walk out of Sandy Hook Elementary school nearly a decade ago want to share a message of hope with the children of Uvalde, Texas: You will learn how to live with your trauma, pain and grief. And it will get better. They know it will be hard to say they are from Uvalde. That well-meaning adults will sometimes make the wrong decisions to protect you. That grief can be unpredictable, and different for everyone. Now on the cusp of adulthood, some survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke with The Associated Press about how they grew up with trauma and share the advice they have for students in Uvalde, Texas.



