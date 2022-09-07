Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2022 at 4:33 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Children began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn, walking through newly installed 8-foot metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance. Colorful flags hung inside the hallways, and teachers wore turquoise shirts that read “Together We Rise & Together We Are Better” on the back. State troopers were parked on every corner outside the school. The district announced in late June that the scene of the assault, Robb Elementary, would be permanently closed.

