Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman cleared to play following blood clot issue

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 6:55 pm

By DAVID HALE

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to return to action, the school announced Tuesday.

Hartman, a three-year starter, was sidelined last month with what the school termed a “non-football injury.” Tuesday, Wake Forest acknowledged Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome — also known as effort thrombosis — a blood clot often associated with repeated strenuous activity.

Hartman underwent surgery on Aug. 9 to have the clot removed, and a follow-up ultrasound Friday confirmed he had no signs of additional clotting.

“This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us,” Hartman said. “There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am really just excited to get back on the field with my teammates.”

Hartman could play in the No. 23 Demon Deacons’ Saturday game at Vanderbilt.

Dr. Julie Freischlag, the CEO at Wake Forest Baptist, performed Hartman’s surgery, and she is a renowned expert in Paget-Schroetter syndrome. She said Hartman’s follow-up ultrasound showed “the clot was gone, the blood flow was good, and he felt great.”

Hartman had been using blood thinners following the surgery last month, but Freischlag said those were discontinued following Friday’s ultrasound.

Hartman led Wake Forest to an 11-3 record and an ACC Atlantic Division title last season while accounting for 50 touchdowns and more than 4,500 total yards. He missed Wake’s opener against VMI , being replaced by Mitch Griffis, who was 21-of-29 for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the 44-10 win.

Wake head coach Dave Clawson had been cautious about a definitive timeline for Hartman’s return beyond promising the injury was not the end of the QB’s career.

“[Hartman] is one of the finest leaders I have had the pleasure to coach,” Clawson said. “Sam attacked this rehabilitation process and it has been really special to see how everyone inside and out of our program supported Sam since the announcement last month.”

