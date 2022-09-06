Today is Tuesday September 06, 2022
American killed in shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas: Police

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 7:07 pm
Obtained by ABC News

(ROSE ISLAND, Bahamas) -- An American was killed in a shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday, authorities said.

The victim, a Pennsylvanian woman in her 50s, was attacked by a bull shark off Rose Island shortly before 2 p.m. local time Tuesday, Bahamas authorities said.

The woman was in a popular snorkeling area with her family when the attack occurred, police said. Five to seven people were snorkeling at the time.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, was on a cruise with family, authorities said.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the woman was a guest on a seven-night Harmony of the Seas cruise that sailed from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

She was on an "independent shore excursion" in Nassau when attacked by a shark and succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, the company said.

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the statement said.

In June 2019, an American tourist snorkeling off Rose Island was killed in a shark attack. The victim, 21-year-old Loyola-Marymount University student Jordan Lindsey, died after a school of sharks attacked her.

ABC News' Mina Kaji contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



