States’ plans to make school safer reflect political divides

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 3:47 pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, governors around the country vowed to take steps to ensure their students would be kept safe. Months later, as students return to classrooms, money has begun to flow for school security upgrades, training and other new efforts to make classrooms safer. But the responses have often reflected political divisions: Many Republicans have emphasized school security spending, while Democrats have called for tighter gun control. At every step, the actions have stirred debate over whether states are doing the right things to address the scourge of school shootings.



