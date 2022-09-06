Today is Tuesday September 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle blast Will Smith over Oscars slap

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 2:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage

Chris Rock is continuing to slam Will Smith for his Oscars slap, and now, Dave Chappelle is joining in.

Rock and Chappelle are touring together, and they commented about the Independence Day star’s attack during a performance over the weekend at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

"Did that s*** hurt? Goddamn right," Rock said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "The motherf***er hit me over a bulls*** joke, the nicest joke I ever told!"

During Chappelle’s co-headlining set, he said that before the Oscars incident, Smith did "an impression of a perfect man for 30 years,” according to the British newspaper, The Telegraph. The 49-year-old comedian added that the actor from Philadelphia "ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC