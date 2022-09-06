Commissioners Court approves FY 2023 budget and tax rate

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 5:13 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2023 budget and tax rate Tuesday after it held its final public hearing on the items. The approved tax rate of 33 cents per $100 valuation is a half penny less than the current tax rate of 33.5 cents. The package will go into effect October 1, which starts the county’s new fiscal year. “I am proud that during just the past three fiscal cycles, the County has reduced the property tax rate from 34.5 cents to 33 cents, and proud that I will be able to end my term as County Judge at the same property tax rate as when I started as County Judge in 2016, all the while significantly increasing needed funding for roads and bridges, law enforcement, and our judicial system along the way,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said as quoted in a news release.

Go Back