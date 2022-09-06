Whitehouse man dies in possible drowning on Lake Palestine

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 1:32 pm

ANDERSON COUNTY – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reports a 24-year-old man from Whitehouse possibly drowned on Lake Palestine on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, Anderson County game wardens said they were called around 7:10 p.m. about the incident near the Deep End boat ramp. The man was swimming near the shore when officials said people nearby couldn’t see him in the water anymore. A fisherman was able find the man with a side-scan sonar on his boat. A firefighter with the Frankston Volunteer Fire Department helped remove the victim from the lake, according to officials. The man was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Officials said the man possibly died from drowning, but they have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause.

