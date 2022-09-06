Today is Tuesday September 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 1:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg CountyGREGG COUNTY – A lane closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound in Gregg County, as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. It’s due to start near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway), and it’s planned for one lane only from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Traffic will still be able to pass, but delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC