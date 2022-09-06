Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 1:20 pm

GREGG COUNTY – A lane closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound in Gregg County, as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. It’s due to start near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway), and it’s planned for one lane only from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Traffic will still be able to pass, but delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews.

