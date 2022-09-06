Local agency gets big grant for youth suicide prevention

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 12:41 pm

TYLER — Next Step Community Solutions recently received a $253,991 grant from the ETMC Foundation to support the expansion of Sources of Strength on school campuses across East Texas. According to a news release, Sources of Strength is an evidence-based, peer-led suicide prevention program. Next Step initially brought Sources of Strength to what is now Legacy High School in Tyler in January 2020. The program served 16 campuses during the 2021-22 school year. “Suicide is the second leading cause of death in adolescents in the state of Texas,” pointed out Next Step’s Erica Guzman as quoted in the release. Next Step is a Tyler-based organization focusing on mental health and substance abuse prevention among area youth.

