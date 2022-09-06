Today is Tuesday September 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man indicted in sexual assault of five-year-old

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 11:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man indicted in sexual assault of five-year-oldTYLER – A 22-year-old Tyler man has been indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and is accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl. According to our news partner KETK, Jovany Gaspar has remained in jail since his May 8 arrest. He is accused of assaulting the girl after she and her four-year-old sister were dropped off at her grandmother’s apartment for baby sittine. Gasper, the grandmother, and her fiancé all lived at the apartment, according to an affidavit.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC