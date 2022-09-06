Man indicted in sexual assault of five-year-old

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 11:59 am

TYLER – A 22-year-old Tyler man has been indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and is accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl. According to our news partner KETK, Jovany Gaspar has remained in jail since his May 8 arrest. He is accused of assaulting the girl after she and her four-year-old sister were dropped off at her grandmother’s apartment for baby sittine. Gasper, the grandmother, and her fiancé all lived at the apartment, according to an affidavit.

