Highway 79 near Neches closed after major accident

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 10:50 am

ANDERSON COUNTY – TxDOT reports a section of U.S. Highway 79 near Neches is closed after a major crash. According to our news partner KETK, officials said the closure is expected to last most of the day. Northbound and southbound traffic are being rerouted onto FM 2574.

Go Back