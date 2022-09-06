Officials probe 16-month-old’s death

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 11:36 am

GILMER – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they are investigating the death of a 16-month-old child from Gilmer. According to our news partner KETK, officials said an investigation at the scene found that during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, a family member who intended to run an errand “began moving her car forward and struck the child that had moved into the car’s path.” Upshur County deputies and EMS responded to the scene on Mule Deer Road, and the child was transported to UT Health Pittsburg. Officials said she was pronounced dead upon arrival. “All indications are that this was an accident,” officials said.

