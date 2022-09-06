CVS to buy home health-care provider Signify for $8 billion

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 8:18 am

DALLAS (AP) – Drugstore operator CVS Health says it’s buying home-healthcare provider Signify Health for $8 billion. CVS announced the agreement on Tuesday and said it expects to close the deal early next year. CVS says Signify has more than 10,000 clinicians including doctors, nurses and physician assistants. The CEO of CVS, Karen Lynch, says the deal will increase her company’s connection to consumers in their homes. The deal is also part of a long-term trend of CVS growing from its pharmacy-chain roots into other sectors of the health industry. Back in 2018, CVS paid $69 billion to buy health insurance company Aetna.

