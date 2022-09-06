Today is Tuesday September 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2022 at 8:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A new and worrisome school year begins Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. There’s high fencing around the city’s public school campuses that still isn’t finished and a heavy police patrol that many families don’t trust after officers in May allowed a gunman to shoot inside Robb Elementary School for more than 70 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. Uvalde school officials last week said that several enhanced security measures remain incomplete, including installing additional cameras on campus and new locks.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC