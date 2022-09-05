Today is Monday September 05, 2022
Nearly 100 East Texas school districts to stand with Uvalde on Tuesday

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2022 at 5:05 pm
Nearly 100 East Texas school districts to stand with Uvalde on TuesdayTYLER – Nearly 100 East Texas schools have announced how they plan to show support to the Uvalde community on their first day back to campus. Tragedy struck Robb Elementary school in Uvalde on May 24 after a mass shooting claiming the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Tuesday is set to be the first day back to campus for Uvalde survivors. According to our news partner KETK, East Texas schools have taken to social media requesting their students wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for the Uvalde community. The Tyler, Whitehouse, Brownsboro, and Kilgore ISDs joined many others in posting updates to their social media pages reminding students to “Stand with Uvalde” on Tuesday.



