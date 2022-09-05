Cherokee County bridge replacement to begin Tuesday

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2022 at 3:46 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – After a delay caused by migrating birds, the SH 135 bridge replacement project in Cherokee County will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6. TxDOT and contractor crews have placed message boards on the roadway to alert the traveling public. SH 135 will be closed to through traffic from 2.44 miles south of SH 110 in Troup to 5.12 miles north of US 69 in Jacksonville. Crews will be performing bridge replacements on the Mud Creek and the Mud Creek Relief bridges. The closure is expected to last until Spring 2023. The project consists of the removal of the existing bridges, construction of new bridges, road widening, and roadway resurfacing. Through traffic on SH 135 will be detoured onto FM 2064 for the duration of the closure. The project was slated to begin earlier this Summer but was put under time suspension due to migrating birds nesting under the bridges that are currently in place.

