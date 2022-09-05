TJC announces new leadership roles

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2022 at 3:46 pm

TYLER — Tyler Junior College has recently named new leaders in its public affairs/media relations division and law enforcement academy. According to a news release, Whitney Mayfield has been named director of public affairs and media relations. Prior to joining TJC, she served as director of communications and public relations for the Marshall and Chapel Hill school districts.

Rudolph (Randy) Rendon has joined TJC as director of the TJC Law Enforcement Academy. He most recently served as director of the law enforcement academy at Temple College. Rendon has 40 years of experience as a Texas Peace Officer, with 20 of those as a police chief, according to the release.

Go Back