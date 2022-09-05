Tab Beall named recipient of Heroes for Children Award

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2022 at 3:46 pm

TYLER – Thomas A. “Tab” Beall Jr. has been named a recipient of the 2022 Texas State Board of Education Heroes for Children Award. According to a news release, the award is given to only 15 individuals statewide for outstanding services and support provided to their school community, staff, and students of Texas. The 15 awardees represent 15 districts in Texas. Beall (at right in photo) represents District 9, which includes Smith County and 29 other Northeast Texas counties. Beall’s support of the Tyler ISD Foundation was singled out as a key part of his work — particularly through the Tab and Bonnie Beall Scholarship, which has impacted the lives of 21 Tyler ISD graduates. He’s the first Tyler ISD volunteer recognized with the award.

Go Back