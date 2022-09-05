Judge grants Donald Trump’s request for special master, halts government review of seized Mar-a-Lago documents

(WASHINGTON) -- In a win for Donald Trump, Judge Aileen Cannon has granted a request from the former president's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized in the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The ruling will halt all reviews of the documents by the Justice Department in its criminal investigation.

"The Court hereby authorizes the appointment of a special master to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege," the federal judge said in her order Monday. "Furthermore, in natural conjunction with that appointment, and consistent with the value and sequence of special master procedures, the Court also temporarily enjoins the Government from reviewing and using the seized materials for investigative purposes pending completion of the special master’s review or further Court order."

Judge Cannon said that this appointment does not impede the ongoing classification review and national security assessments being conducted by the intelligence community.

"The Government may continue to review and use the materials seized for purposes of intelligence classification and national security assessments," Cannon said.

The judge gave the DOJ and Trump's team until Friday to confer and submit a joint list of proposed special master candidates and a proposed order outlining the special master's duties and limitations. For now, Judge Cannon said she is reserving a ruling on whether Trump should have property returned to him that was seized.

"The United States is examining the opinion and will consider appropriate next steps in the ongoing litigation." Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement Monday afternoon but there was no word on whether the DOJ will seek to appeal the judge's order.

