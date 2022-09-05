Scoreboard roundup — 9/4/22

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2022 at 10:06 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 5, Baltimore 0

Boston 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Cleveland 3

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 7, Miami 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Chicago 76, Connecticut 72

Las Vegas 110, Seattle 98 (OT)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Portland 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 0, D.C. United 0

CF Montreal 4, Toronto FC 3

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2

Orlando City 0, Miami 0

New England 3, New York City FC 0

Seattle 2, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back