Scoreboard roundup — 9/4/22

Scoreboard roundup — 9/4/22Posted/updated on: September 5, 2022 at 10:06 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 5, Baltimore 0
Boston 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 6, Cleveland 3
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 7, Miami 1
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Chicago 76, Connecticut 72
Las Vegas 110, Seattle 98 (OT)
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Portland 2, Atlanta 1
Colorado 0, D.C. United 0
CF Montreal 4, Toronto FC 3
Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2
Orlando City 0, Miami 0
New England 3, New York City FC 0
Seattle 2, Houston 1
San Jose 2, Vancouver 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.