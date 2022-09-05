Movies in the Park returns to Bergfeld Park this fall

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2022 at 9:24 am

TYLER — Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Movies in the Park program this fall. There will be three family-friendly movies showing at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave. this September and October. All movies are free admission. Visitors can bring blankets, chairs and picnics to enjoy the evening.

Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Sonic 2, rated PG

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Pinocchio, (2018) rated PG

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Encanto, rated PG

