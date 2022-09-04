Today is Sunday September 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


5 injured in shooting in Charleston, South Carolina

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2022 at 4:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) -- A shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday has left five people injured, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Five people were wounded and treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen told ABC News.

Teenager killed, 3 people wounded in 7-Eleven shooting in Maryland: Police
The shooting incident occurred around 12:55 a.m. near King and Morris streets, Charleston police said.

Law enforcement officials arrested 20-year-old Trayvon Davis and an unidentified 16-year-old male suspect in connection to the shooting. Both have been charged with firearm violations, police said in a press release.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a sixth person was believed to be wounded by gunfire, but police determined that the person was injured after falling to the ground.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC