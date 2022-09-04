Today is Sunday September 04, 2022
Rusk County officials seek missing man

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2022 at 4:21 pm
Rusk County officials seek missing manHENDERSON – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Eastside VFD, and Henderson Rescue initiated a search over the weekend for a missing person, according to a statement released Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, authorities have been looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. Officials say they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday. DPS investigated his vehicle as a wreck but was unable to locate Lancaster. According to the sheriff’s office, his wife said he did not come home Saturday night. Search and rescue has been staging at the Eastside VFD. Anyone with information has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-657-3581. Click here for any updates on this story.



