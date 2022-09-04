TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2022 at 4:04 pm

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will be starting mill and inlay work on FM 2868, near SH 155. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. The project will move east towards Flint throughout the week. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be working on a drainage structure on FM 2207. A portion of the road will be partially closed from E. Wilkins Rd. to FM 1252. Expect delays and flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

