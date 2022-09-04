Today is Sunday September 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2022 at 4:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will be starting mill and inlay work on FM 2868, near SH 155. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. The project will move east towards Flint throughout the week. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be working on a drainage structure on FM 2207. A portion of the road will be partially closed from E. Wilkins Rd. to FM 1252. Expect delays and flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC