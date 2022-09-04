Today is Sunday September 04, 2022
ETBU celebrates record student enrollment

September 4, 2022
ETBU celebrates record student enrollmentMARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University celebrates the highest recorded student enrollment in the university’s 110-year history with 1,771 total students. According to a news release, for three consecutive fall terms, the university’s total enrollment has exceeded 1,688 — surpassing 1,700 students in two of the three years. ETBU has seen steady growth over the last decade, with this year’s enrollment marking a 36% increase since 2014. Part of the growth in the past year can be attributed to an increased focus on the retention of undergraduate students with enhanced academic success services, and the expansion of graduate degree program offerings, according to the release.



