Lake Walter E. Long “fully infested” with zebra mussels

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2022 at 3:50 pm
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. According to a TPWD news release, in early August, City of Austin Watershed Protection biologists conducted shoreline searches for zebra mussels and found two adults in the lake, indicating the presence of an established population. TPWD’s Brian Van Zee says zebra mussels have now spread to 34 Texas lakes, with 30 now fully infested — but he adds that there are far more lakes in Texas that still haven’t been invaded and are at risk. TPWD urges boaters to clean, drain, and dry their boats and gear before traveling from lake to lake.



