Today is Saturday September 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials: Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2022 at 4:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Officials: Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime showBROWNSBORO – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. According to our news partner KETK, Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime show, officials said they were alerted three students needed medical attention “for heat exposure type symptoms.” Brownsboro Fire said minutes later they received additional calls for service, and that multiple other students were requesting medical attention for similar symptoms.

“UT Health EMS Ambulance service was requested for medical support, evaluation, treatment and transport of the affected students,” Brownsboro Fire said in a prepared statement. “Three students were transported via ambulance to area hospitals for evaluations, several students were taken by private vehicle to local hospitals while several others were treated and released home with their parents from the field.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC