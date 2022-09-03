Today is Saturday September 03, 2022
Border Patrol: Eight migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2022 at 8:17 am
EAGLE PASS (AP) – At least eight migrants were killed as dozens attempted a hazardous crossing of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, officials said Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it responded to the report Thursday of a large crossing of the Mexican border in the Rio Grande. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement. The Border Patrol said U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 others, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue searching for any possible victims, the CBP said.



