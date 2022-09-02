Officials: One dead, two hurt in small plane crash near Houston

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 3:43 pm

TOMBALL (AP) – Officials say one person is dead and two others are in the hospital after the small plane they were flying in crashed near Houston. Officials say the small plane took off from Knoxville, Tennessee, and crashed about 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a mobile home park near Tomball, about 25 miles northwest of Houston. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Standifer says the single-engine Cirrus SR22 was on approach for a landing at Hooks Airport when it apparently lost power and crashed into woods two-thirds of a mile short of the runway. It had stopped for fuel in Louisiana. Two men and a woman were aboard. One man died.

Go Back