‘House of the Dragon’ beats Stallone’s ‘Samaritan’ on streaming charts

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 2:41 pm
HBO

There be dragons ... at the top of the streaming charts. HBO's already-renewed House of the Dragon again topped all competition for last week, according to streaming service aggregator Reelgood.

Dragon remained perched in the #1 slot of Reelgood's streaming Top Ten list for the week ending August 31; Sylvester Stallone's Amazon superhero pic Samaritan made its streaming debut in second place.

Netflix's thriller series Echoes took the third spot, followed by Disney+'s Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in fourth place.

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's Netflix comedy film, Me Time, rounded out the top five.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



