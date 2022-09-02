Today is Friday September 02, 2022
Jennifer Hudson to reunite with Simon Cowell on first episode of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 2:11 pm
Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

The first guest on Jennifer Hudson's new talk show will be a blast from the past: her former American Idol judge Simon Cowell.

Hudson came in seventh place in the third season of the show, which was won by Fantasia Barrino -- but Hudson went on to become an EGOT winner.

The first installment of the syndicated The Jennifer Hudson Show will mark the first sit-down between Cowell and Hudson since the reality competition.

The chat show's premiere on Monday, September 12, will also feature a birthday party for its host, who turns 41 that day.

