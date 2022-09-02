‘The Crown’ reportedly casts William and Kate for season 6

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 1:41 pm

Elizabeth Debecki as Princess Diana in 'The Crown', Season 5 - Netflix

As The Crown rolls through the years, season 6 will apparently show a teen Prince William and his eventual wife, Kate Middleton.

Variety reports 16-year-old newcomer Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey have been cast as William in two points of his life; Kate Middleton will be portrayed by lookalike Meg Bellamy. The trade reports Kampa and Bellamy were found via an online casting call.

The fifth season of The Crown, which drops on Netflix in November, features Tenet's Elizabeth Debciki's as Princess Diana, Prince William and Harry's mother, and focuses on her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles, played by Dominic West.

Princess Diana was killed in a car crash with her companion Dodi Fayed on August 31, 1997, when William was 15, the trade reasons, so it's likely the season will cover the time span of the late '90s to the early 2000s. William met Kate in 2001 when they were both students at Scotland's St. Andrew’s University.

The Crown's cast also includes Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

