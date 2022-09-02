Tyler police stepping up DWI enforcement during Labor Day holiday

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 3:45 pm

TYLER — Friday, September 2, through Monday, September 5, the Tyler Police Department will be putting additional officers on the street utilizing STEP (the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program). Police say with increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Labor Day weekend, these officers will be specifically watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers. Police say they want everyone to enjoy the holiday, so they encourage you to be responsible and not drink and drive.

