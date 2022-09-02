Today is Friday September 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler police stepping up DWI enforcement during Labor Day holiday

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler police stepping up DWI enforcement during Labor Day holidayTYLER — Friday, September 2, through Monday, September 5, the Tyler Police Department will be putting additional officers on the street utilizing STEP (the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program). Police say with increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Labor Day weekend, these officers will be specifically watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers. Police say they want everyone to enjoy the holiday, so they encourage you to be responsible and not drink and drive.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC